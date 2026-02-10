Is GoPro Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in February 2026?

Last year, retail traders on Reddit (RDDT) turned their attention to the beaten-down camera manufacturer GoPro (GPRO). The stock skyrocketed by 73% on July 23, 2025, and continued its upward trend through September 2025. The stock has since cooled off, but its 52-week gains still stand at nearly 15%.

Against this backdrop, should last year's meme rally weigh on your decision to invest in GPRO stock? Let's take a look at where GoPro stands at the beginning of 2026.

About GoPro Stock

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro is a technology company known for its innovative action cameras and accessories, designed to capture high-quality video and photos in extreme conditions. The company gained popularity due to its durable, portable, and versatile products, which cater to adventure enthusiasts, athletes, and content creators. Currently, GoPro has a market capitalization of about $163 million.

GoPro’s cameras are most frequently found mounted on helmets, bikes, and surfboards, making them especially appealing to content creators involved in extreme sports or travel. The company’s devices have a user-friendly interface and advanced camera technology.

While GoPro holds a strong position in the camera market in terms of durability and specialized features, it is not a go-to brand for casual shooters. Smartphones have proliferated because they are not only more convenient but also multi-functional and versatile.

Multiple smartphone brands, including Apple (AAPL), Samsung, and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, now offer increasingly sophisticated camera systems, 4K video features, slow-motion capabilities, and advanced image stabilization, which were once the exclusive territory of GoPro.

Last year's meme rally led to the stock’s spike in 2025. Over the past 52-week period, the stock has gained 14.8%. However, GoPro’s shares have seen better days, as it’s down by 28.4% year-to-date. It is also trading 66.9% lower than its 52-week high of $3.05.

A Look at GoPro’s Financials

On Nov. 6, 2025, GoPro reported its third-quarter results. The company's revenue declined 37.1% year-over-year to $162.9 million, which was roughly in line with the company's guidance. Earnings per share came in at -$0.09, which was a deeper loss than the company's forecast of -$0.04 per share.

In the Q3 report, management highlighted that the company achieved cash flow of $12 million, representing its second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow. Additionally, sell-through was 5% higher than the company projected, indicating relatively strong demand for GoPro's cameras.

Looking ahead to Q4, the company guided for revenue of about $220 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.03.

What Do Analysts Think About GoPro Stock?

There is not robust analyst coverage of GPRO stock, and the analysts that do cover it have not been bullish for a long time now. At the time of this writing, the stock has a consensus “Moderate Sell” rating from just two analysts. However, it's mean target of $1.30 represents about 25% upside from current levels.

It's important to note that last year's meme rally that took the stock higher was not based on any fundamental news or financial prowess. Rather, it was based on a high-risk, all-in trading strategy. GoPro’s financials, although slowly improving, still remain shaky. Therefore, it is likely prudent to observe the stock from afar for now.