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Hogs Higher at Monday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are showing 15 to 62 cent gains in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on April 16 at $90.51. 

Managed money slashed another 10,174 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options as of 4/14, taking it to 87,887 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was back up $1.86 at $101.06 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.502 million head. That was 30,000 head above the previous week and 134,777 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.025, up $0.625,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $101.625, up $0.575

Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.825, up $0.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.725 +0.675 +0.67%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.225s +0.825 +0.88%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.000s +0.325 +0.31%
Lean Hogs

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