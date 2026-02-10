Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Options Traders Expect from SHOP Stock When Shopify Reports Earnings on February 11

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock

Shopify (SHOP) shares have pushed meaningfully higher heading into the company’s Q4 earnings on Feb. 11, with options traders indicating significant volatility ahead. 

Analysts expect the e-commerce giant to earn $0.41 on a per-share basis in its fourth quarter, which would represent a little more than 20% growth year-over-year. 

Despite the recent surge, Shopify stock remains down about 25% versus its December high. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Shopify Stock Is Headed

Options traders are pricing in a 9.68% move in either direction following the earnings report, which could see SHOP stock print a high of about $139 or a low of $114 by the end of this week.

The elevated volatility reflects uncertainty around Shopify’s aggressive pivot toward AI-enabled shopping through its partnerships with Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google and OpenAI. 

Whether it translates into revenue growth and margin expansion, or exposes the Nasdaq-listed firm to execution risks may be what sets the overall tone for SHOP after the fourth-quarter results. 

Longer-term derivatives data is skewed to the positive, though. Contracts expiring mid-May have the upper price set at $155, signaling potential upside of more than 20% over the next three months.

MoffettNathanson Recommends Buying SHOP Shares

MoffettNathanson analysts believe Shopify shares are trading at a rare discount following the recent rout in software stocks. 

According to MoffettNathanson, the multinational is an “aggressive adopter” of artificial intelligence, which is why AI chatbots are driving more traffic to its merchants compared to conventional marketplaces like Amazon (AMZN) or eBay (EBAY).  

Direct commerce is gaining market share, and SHOP’s integration with protocols from Google and OpenAI serves as a powerful merchant acquisition tool, the investment firm told clients.  

Heading into the earnings release, MoffettNathanson upgraded the Canadian firm to “Buy,” with a $150 price target indicating its share price could rally another 17% from here. 

How to Play Shopify Heading Into its Q4 Earnings Release

Note that MoffettNathanson is still among the more conservative firms on SHOP shares. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Shopify heading into its Feb. 11, quarterly print sits at a “Moderate Buy,” with a mean price target of an even higher $175.

www.barchart.com

 This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHOP 127.24 +8.84 +7.47%
Shopify Inc
GOOG 318.63 -5.77 -1.78%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 318.57 -5.75 -1.77%
Alphabet Cl A
EBAY 87.48 +0.12 +0.14%
Ebay Inc
AMZN 206.90 -1.82 -0.87%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 3
Apple's FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises - What's the Best AAPL Stock Play?
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 4
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 5
As Crypto Collapses, Buy This 1 Trillion-Dollar Dividend Stock Instead
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot