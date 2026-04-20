MicroStrategy Just Entered Overbought Territory. How Should You Trade MSTR Stock Here?

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock ripped higher in recent sessions as Bitcoin (BTCUSD) reclaimed the $77,000 level, prompting a renewed wave of optimism across the digital asset ecosystem.

As investors ran into MSTR as a leveraged means of playing BTC, the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) climbed into the early 70s, signaling it’s technically overbought and could be due for a near-term pullback.

Despite the recent rally, MicroStrategy shares are still down nearly 8% versus their year-to-date high.

What’s Driving MicroStrategy Stock Higher?

The recent momentum in Bitcoin amid stabilizing exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and improved global risk sentiment has resulted in a $1.3 billion unrealized gain for MicroStrategy.

MSTR is the world’s largest corporate holder of BTC, so its valuation is inextricably linked to the digital asset; as Bitcoin's price gains, the crypto stock benefits from a widening NAV premium.

MicroStrategy has a history of successfully using convertible debt to stack more Bitcoin, which is often viewed as a high-octane engine for long-term shareholder value.

From a technical perspective, MSTR stock has broken decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), making it even more attractive to own at current levels.

Is It Worth Chasing the Momentum in MSTR Shares?

MicroStrategy stock remains an intriguing proposition for 2026, also because Bernstein analysts maintained their $150,000 year-end target for Bitcoin last week.

According to them, the year-to-date weakness in BTC is due to a confidence shock rather than any form of structural damage to the network or the institutional adoption thesis.

If the digital asset were to double from here as Bernstein forecasts, it would meaningfully benefit MSTR, given it holds nearly 14,000 of it on its balance sheet currently.

In the near term, MicroStrategy’s earnings in early May could prove a catalyst, with the company expected to post a loss of $2.04 a share, which would represent an 87% improvement from last year.

MicroStrategy Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street analysts also remain uber bullish on MicroStrategy for the remainder of 2026.