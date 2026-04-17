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Should You Chase the 15% Rally in MicroStrategy Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bitcoin concept by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock
Bitcoin concept by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is pushing higher on April 17 after the company said Bitcoin’s (BTCUSD) recent surge past $77,000 has resulted in a $1.3 billion unrealized gain on its digital holdings.

Adding to momentum are broader hopes of a U.S.-Iran de-escalation that helped MSTR break above its 100-day moving average (MA), signaling a potentially sustainable shift in favor of the bulls. 

Despite today’s rally, MicroStrategy stock remains down about 8% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests MSTR Shares Are Headed

MSTR shares are now up more than 35% versus the start of April, with a relative strength index (RSI) in the early 70s suggesting a near-term pullback is expected. But options traders still seem to believe the momentum remains far from exhausted. 

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-July sits at about 0.37x only, indicating a strong bullish skew, with the upper price signaling potential for another 25% rally to $205. 

Investors should also note that MicroStrategy Inc is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 1.3x only, which makes it rather inexpensive given its BTC-linked optionality.

Why Else is MicroStrategy Stock Attractive in 2026

Beyond the aforementioned $1.3 billion unrealized gain, MSTR’s aggressive accumulation, including its latest purchase of nearly 14,000 BTC, has lowered its enterprise value premium to its underlying assets. 

According to experts, the firm’s ability to leverage low-interest convertible debt to acquire Bitcoin creates a unique flywheel effect. 

With a total of 780,897 BTC now on the balance sheet, MicroStrategy shares are strongly positioned to benefit as a demographic breakthrough between the U.S. and Iran drives global capital back into the risk-on assets.  

Note that Fundstrat’s Tom Lee continues to see BTC hitting $250,000 this year, and MSTR remains the premier institutional vehicle for high-alpha crypto exposure. 

MicroStrategy Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Despite significant year-to-date underperformance, Wall Street experts haven’t thrown in the towel on MicroStrategy. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on MSTR stock remains at a “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $359 indicating it could more than double from here by year-end. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 167.00 +18.06 +12.13%
Strategy Inc
^BTCUSD 77,579.64 +2,352.36 +3.13%
Bitcoin - USD

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