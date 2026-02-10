There’s Nothing Sweet About This Sugar: How Much Lower Will Prices Go?

May sugar futures (SBK26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May sugar futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a contract low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish mode, as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, global sugar prices have been declining due to expectations of a global supply surplus, led by strong and potentially record-high sugar production in Brazil and the potential for more sugar exports from India.

A move in May sugar futures below chart support at the contract low of 13.66 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 12.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 14.50 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):