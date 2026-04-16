How to Choose Barchart as a Preferred Source on Google

A graphic that shows a hand holding a phone with the Google Preferred Source feature highlighted by Sarah Holzmann via Barchart

Between oil price shocks, meme-like rallies in silver, and shoe companies that suddenly pivot to AI compute, there’s no shortage of headlines moving the market. That means it’s more important than ever to get your financial news from a trusted source.

Google has recently introduced a new feature called “Preferred Sources,” which lets you prioritize publications that you trust. Choosing Barchart as a preferred source will make sure you always see the latest from our Barchart experts within your search results and news feeds.

If you like the way that sounds, please follow this guide to ensure that Barchart’s expert news and analysis appears prominently whenever you search for news.

Sign in: Ensure you are logged into your Google account on your browser and mobile device. Open source preferences: Navigate directly to Google’s Source Preferences page . Search for Barchart: In the search box labeled “Search by name or website,” type Barchart.com. Check the box: A checkbox will appear next to the Barchart logo. Click or tap to select it. Reload: Tap “Reload results” at the bottom of the screen.

Note: Once selected, Barchart articles will now appear in a dedicated “From your sources” section or at the front of the Top Stories carousel.