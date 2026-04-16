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Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures were steady to 50 cents lower on Wednesday, with expiring April up 20 cents. Open interest was up 2,303 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.88 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 6 cents on April 13 at $90.33. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $3.46 at $95.14 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported higher, with the belly down $14.48. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 494,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.477 million head. That was 124,000 head above the previous week and 15,670 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.700, up $0.200,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.075, down $0.150

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $101.950, down $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.950s -0.500 -0.49%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.075s -0.150 -0.16%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.975s -0.375 -0.36%
Lean Hogs

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