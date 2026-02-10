1 High-Yield Dividend Stock That’s Up 148% Over the Past Year

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) is up 148% over the past 52 weeks.

TIGO maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

TIGO's fundamentals are robust with strong revenue and earnings growth estimates.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with multiple “Strong Buy” ratings.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $11.52 billion, Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) is a leading international operator of cellular telephone services, primarily in emerging markets. The company has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. TIGO checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 16, shares are up 14.29%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Millicom International Cellular

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Millicom scored a 5-year high of $68.93 on Feb. 9.

TIGO has a Weighted Alpha of +146.78.

Millicom has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 148% over the past 52 weeks.

TIGO has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $66.54 with a 50-day moving average of $56.18.

Millicom has made 15 new highs and is up 33.77% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.32.

There’s a technical support level around $66.97.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$11.52 billion market capitalization.

30.57x trailing price-earnings ratio.

4.47% dividend yield.

Revenue is predicted to grow another 17.94% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 53.94% this year and an additional 27.74% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Millicom International Cellular

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 4 “Strong Buy” and 3 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $34 and $70.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with price targets from $30 to $74.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 31% overvalued.

1,106 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this stock will beat the market while 87 think it won’t.

10,380 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is a low 1.37% of the float with 1.85 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Millicom International Cellular

Analysts, individual investors, and financial advisory sites highly rate the stock, although Morningstar is worried about its valuation after a recent run-up in price.

I think Seeking Alpha sums it up nicely: “TIGO’s impressive growth and profitability, coupled with strong momentum and positive earnings revisions, make it a compelling investment opportunity, despite some valuation challenges.”

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.