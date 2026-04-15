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NBA Legend Shaq Is Betting Big on Futuristic Immersive Retail — ‘I’m a Geek, America, and Proud to Say It’ After Spending Big as a Customer

Jeannine Mancini - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock

Futuristic retail isn’t exactly where most people expect to find Shaquille O’Neal. But then again, Shaq has never followed a typical investment playbook.

The NBA Hall of Famer is now betting on a concept that feels more like a theme park than a store—after first opening his wallet as a customer.

From Big Spender to Strategic Partner

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has taken a minority stake in tm:rw, a tech-driven retail experience branded as “see you tm:rw” and pronounced “tomorrow.” The company positions itself as a global hub for innovation, blending shopping with hands-on discovery.

Its flagship location in New York’s Times Square, inside the historic Candler Building, is packed with more than 120 emerging brands. Visitors can test Formula 1 simulators, interact with AI-powered holograms, explore robotics, and try everything from smart-home tech to advanced audio and VR experiences.

Shaq didn’t walk in as an investor. He walked in as a fan.

“A friend of mine introduced me to this brand [tm:rw] because everyone knows I love innovation in technology. I’m a geek, America, and proud to say it. So when I came here, I fell in love with the store,” he told Yahoo Finance in an April interview.

He made it clear he wasn’t looking for freebies.

“I love toys. First time I came here, boss lady was like, let me gift you. I was like, nope. I spent $8,000,” Shaq said. “I only invest in things I truly believe in… One, I have to believe in your product, and I believe in tm:rw because I’ve spent a lot of money in here as a fan, as a customer.”

That approach—customer first, investor second—has become a pattern.

A Playbook Built on Instinct and Experience

Shaq’s investment strategy isn’t built on chasing trends. It’s built on proximity. If he uses it, understands it, and sees its potential, he’s more likely to back it.

That instinct has paid off.

He was an early investor in Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), putting in roughly $250,000 before the company went public in 2004. He later said he wished he had invested more.

His bet on Ring followed a similar path. After buying the product himself and using it at home, he invested about $1 million and became a spokesperson. Amazon (AMZN) acquired Ring in 2018 for more than $1 billion.

He has also held stakes in companies like Apple (AAPL), Lyft (LYFT), and Uber (UBER), along with newer plays in software and entertainment.

Outside of tech, his business footprint stretches across restaurant franchises, fitness centers, car washes, and partnerships with Authentic Brands Group.

The throughline stays the same. Shaq backs what he believes people will actually use.

Retail That Feels More Like the Future

That philosophy is undoubtedly why tm:rw fits.

Founded by Nathalie Bernce, the company has spent the past decade building an immersive retail concept that leans heavily into experience. Products aren’t locked behind glass. They’re meant to be tested, explored, and interacted with.

Shaq has described it as “the Sharper Image on Mars,” a comparison that captures both the nostalgia and the leap forward.

As part of the partnership, he will serve as a strategic partner and global ambassador, helping guide expansion across the U.S. and internationally.

Betting on What Comes Next

Shaq has said he looks for businesses that can change how people live, not just what they buy. That lens shapes where he puts his money—and why he tends to arrive early.

tm:rw sits right in that lane, blending retail, entertainment, and technology into something that feels less like a store and more like a destination.

Whether it turns into another major win isn’t guaranteed. But his track record suggests one thing.

When Shaq spends his own money first, it’s usually not by accident.


On the date of publication, Jeannine Mancini did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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