Cotton Faces Tuesday Pressure

Cotton futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 11 to 61 points. The US dollar index was $0.278 lower at $97.885. Crude oil was down $7.01 on the day, as reports suggest the US and Iran could hold talks as early as this week, though nothing has officially been set.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report from Monday showed the US cotton crop at 7% planted as of Sunday, matching the average. Most states were at or above the average planting pace, with exception to TX, lagging by 1% at 11% planted.

The Seam showed 3,172 bales sold on 4/13 at an average of 72.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 10 points higher on April 10 at 84.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 15,301 bales on Monday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 74.34, down 19 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.52, down 11 points,