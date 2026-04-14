Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

HP Stock Pops on Nvidia Acquisition Rumors. Should You Buy HPQ Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Tecnology grey and black laptop on surface by Ales Nesetril via Unsplash
Tecnology grey and black laptop on surface by Ales Nesetril via Unsplash

HP (HPQ) shares experienced a dramatic surge on April 13 after SemiAccurate claimed in its latest report that Nvidia (NVDA) had been negotiating for over a year to acquire a major PC company. 

Adding to momentum on Monday was algorithmic buying as the buyout rumors helped HPQ break decisively above its key moving averages (20-day and 50-day). 

Despite the surge, however, HP stock remains a laggard, currently down about 12% versus the start of 2026. 

www.barchart.com

A Simple Reason to Avoid Investing in HP Stock

Investors are cautioned against chasing the momentum in HPQ stock for one simple reason: Nvidia has since denied all claims of it being in discussions to acquire a PC maker. 

In fact, as the chipmaker issued its definitive rebuttal, HP was already seen rolling back its intraday gains in extended hours. 

And now that a buyout has been ruled out as a credible catalyst, the macro environment will likely be in focus again — and it clearly doesn’t favor owning HPQ in 2026. 

Rising memory prices are squeezing the firm’s margins, while the global PC market remains mature with limited growth prospects outside of periodic refresh cycles. 

Macro Environment Doesn’t Warrant Owning HPQ Shares

From a fundamental standpoint, HP shares remain modestly valued (less than 7x forward earnings), but geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war, suggest multiple expansion is unlikely, at least in the near term. 

The conflict-driven disruption of the Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent rise in energy costs have exacerbated inflationary pressures, with the consumer price index (CPI) climbing to 3.3% in March. 

This means that the Federal Reserve may now be forced to maintain higher interest rates, which increases the discount rate applied to future cash flows. 

Simply put, investors will likely avoid paying a premium for low-growth hardware names like HP Inc in 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on HP?

Wall Street analysts aren’t particularly bullish on HPQ shares either. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on HP sits at a “Hold," with the mean target of about $20 signaling potential upside of not even 4% from the price at which it closed on Monday.

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 194.62 +5.31 +2.80%
Nvidia Corp
HPQ 18.81 -0.42 -2.18%
HP Inc

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
As Super Micro Computer Unveils New Enterprise Solutions, Is SMCI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Stock Has Large, Unusual Options Trades - Investors are Bullish on INTC
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 3
SanDisk Stock Is Up 2,640% in the Past Year. What’s Next?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Ignore the Anthropic Panic and Keep Buying Palantir Stock, Says Wedbush
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Prices Top $100 After U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse, Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.