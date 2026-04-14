A ‘Straitjacket’ on Price Discovery: How the Iran War is Pushing Modern Markets Toward Unity. But Not The Good Kind.

For the modern investor, the standoff around the Strait of Hormuz has created a peculiar state of suspended animation — a market that appears stagnant on the surface, but is structurally vibrating underneath. After decades of analyzing price action manually, it has become undeniably clear that the era of traditional price discovery is being crowded out by a new, digital architecture.

And that is the punchline: the death of price discovery might just be upon us. The markets of 2026 are no longer a collection of individual companies defined by their balance sheets and income statements. Those matter as much as ever for the companies themselves. But do they still matter to the investing marketplace? If so, just as a shadow of their former selves.

The Machines Are Winning

The market has become a synchronized, algorithmic engine. It started with stocks, spread to bonds, and really came to fruition via the two-way volatility of crypto, then precious metals, and now oil.

In this regime, risk-on and risk-off are the only gears that matter. Decades of asset consolidation into a handful of mega-cap stocks have effectively automated the market, leaving good old-fashioned fundamental research to capture only a fraction of the returns it once did.

A look at the current cross-sector landscape shows typically strong evidence of this mechanical takeover. This is a new page from my analytics site . It is just a swath of a set of 75 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I track, ranging from industry and sector, to theme and factor, to bonds, commodities, and volatility. This snapshot shows 18 of the 75, but it is sufficient to make the point.

Chart courtesy of Rob Isbitts via PiTrade.com

What’s the Takeaway?

I don’t need 75 ETFs to tell me what market conditions are, down to the majority of sectors, themes, etc. See all that yellow? That’s a neutral risk reading. On a range of disparate investing genres.

Sure, there are a few outliers. There always are. But increasingly, I look at 75 ETFs, covering the global markets like a big blanket. And I can typically summarize the whole spectrum of them in a sentence. Some weeks, maybe it only takes a single word. This week, it is in between: Neutral, waiting for signals from the Middle East. Not so these market segments can go their own way. So they can all decide together which way to go, up or down.

And lest you think this is simply some quirk of my ROAR rating system for ETFs, here’s another swath, this time from a list of several dozen single-country and regional equity ETFs. See all of the diversification benefits here, the vast dispersion from one ETF to the next?

Of course you don’t! Because they are all moving in sync! What you don’t see: there are a total of 93 ETFs in this watchlist of mine. 92 of them are currently rated “Buy” by Barchart Opinion (as of Monday’s close). Sure, they vary in degree. But not in the bottom-line conclusion.

This is not a flaw in any technical analysis system. These systems are doing what they always do: crank out the data, and use a consistent methodology to produce daily ratings and grades.

What has changed? The way the markets function! And in my view, investors need to get wise to that, or they are going to be behind the curve at the wrong time.

How to Attack These New Markets Instead of Falling Victim to Them

We are no longer navigating a market of stocks, but a stock market moving in lockstep. To survive, we need to consider just how many decisions, securities, and strategies matter. Or, to put it a much more bluntly, we need to separate which investments sound different, versus which ones actually ARE different.

Because the machines doing what they do has consequences. Some of that is visible, such as in 2022 when stocks and bonds melted down together. But using that same year as a case in point, many investors figured they were “well-diversifed.” However, nine months into that year, they found out that different-sounding vehicles mostly performed the same (they fell in price, by a lot).

That’s not a pursuit of excellence. It is a lack of recognition of what’s been happening around us, really since the pandemic hit. Markets are run by algorithms and flows into index funds. That’s not a bad thing.

In fact, it can be a great thing, maybe the greatest thing ever to happen to investors. But only if they recognize it for what it is, position themselves to capitalize on it, and get old, tired thoughts about traditional investment strategy out of their heads.