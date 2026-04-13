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Hogs Close Mixed on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures closed the Monday session with front months down a nickel to 67 cents and deferreds 7 to 42 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.04 on Monday afternoon, down 32 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 9 at $90.28.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 40 cents at $99.14 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That was 125,000 head above the previous week and 7,334 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.500, down $0.225,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.850, down $0.675

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $103.125, down $0.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 94.850s -0.675 -0.71%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.500s -0.225 -0.25%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 103.125s -0.600 -0.58%
Lean Hogs

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