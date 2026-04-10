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Cotton Closes Mixed on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton futures saw mixed trade on Friday, as contracts were 7 points lower to 10 points higher. May was up 230 points on the week. The US dollar index was $0.104 lower at $98.485. Crude oil was down $2.24 on the day, as risk was taken off the table ahead of the US/Iran talks this weekend.

Managed money was slashing another 10,206 contracts from their net short in cotton futures and options in the week of April 7. That took their near record (in mid-February) net short to just net short 2,020 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report now has cotton export commitments at 10.25 million RB, down just 2% from last year. That is 91% of the USDA export forecasts and lags the average of 99%. Shipments are now above last year at this point at 6.403 million RB, which is 57% of USDA’s number and lags the 59% average shipping pace.

The Seam showed 12,229 bales sold on 4/9 at an average of 72.88 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 30 points higher on April 9 at 82.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,638 bales on Thursday, with the certified stocks level at 139,581 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points on Thursday afternoon at 58.74 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 73.22, down 4 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 75.33, up 1 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 76.89, up 2 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 75.33s +0.01 +0.01%
Cotton #2
CTK26 73.22s -0.04 -0.05%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 76.89s +0.02 +0.03%
Cotton #2

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