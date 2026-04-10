Cotton Showing Strength on Friday Morning Trade

Cotton price action is up 8 to 30 points so far on Thursday. Futures closed out the Thursday rally with contracts up 80 to 159 points across most contracts. The outside markets are generally supportive, with the US dollar index was $0.325 lower at $98.600. Crude oil was back up $4.06 on the day.

The monthly update to the USDA balance sheet for cotton showed the US side unchanged at 4.4 million bales for carryout, as the cash average price was up a penny to 61 cents. The world balance sheet was up 0.65 million bales to 77.04 million bales.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning tallied 319,580 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/2. Vietnam was the top buyer of 132,500 RB, with Turkey purchasing 67,800 RB. New crop business was just 14,051 RB in that week, the lowest since early January. Shipments were a 3-week low at 342,744 RB. Much of that was to Vietnam (126,200 RB), China (39,000 RB), and India (37,100 RB).

The Seam showed 1,751 bales sold on Wednesday at an average of 67.87 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 30 points lower on 4/7 at 82.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on April 8, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points on Thursday afternoon at 58.74 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 73.26, up 159 points, currently up 30 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 75.32, up 174 points, currently up 23 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 76.87, up 140 points currently up 16 points