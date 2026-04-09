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Palantir Stock Slumps on Michael Burry Comments. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares are slipping on Thursday after famed investor Michael Burry issued a scathing critique, questioning the firm’s enterprise dominance. 

Meanwhile, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement seems to be hurting momentum as well, since it’s eroding the “war premium” that often boosts defense-related stocks. 

Following today’s decline, Palantir stock is trading just a tad above its year-to-date low of roughly $129. 

www.barchart.com

Why Burry Recommends Selling Palantir Stock

Burry’s latest warning carries significant weight as it pivots away from valuation concerns only to a more fundamental criticism of Palantir’s moat. 

According to Burry, the company is being outmaneuvered by more nimble players, specifically citing Anthropic’s rapid ascent in enterprise AI spending. 

The famed investor alleged that Palantir’s complex, high-touch integration model is being bypassed for cheaper, more intuitive plug-and-play solutions, challenging the stickiness of its software. 

In short, PLTR shares are under pressure because Burry’s suggestion that the company’s platform is becoming an expensive legacy option rather than a cutting-edge necessity directly hits its long-term growth narrative. 

PLTR Faces Structural Headwinds in 2026

Beyond Burry’s remarks, investors should exercise caution in playing Palantir shares as they face three significant headwinds in 2026. 

First, cloud titans like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google are bundling artificial intelligence tools into existing contracts at near-zero marginal cost, making PLTR’s premium model look prohibitively expensive. 

Second, a growth ceiling seems to be emerging abroad, with European and UK regulators now prioritizing sovereign AI and local vendors, stalling Palantir’s international commercial expansion. 

Finally, a strategic shift in federal spending toward physical military hardware to replenish global stockpiles threatens to divert funds away from the high-margin software contracts that serve as Palantir’s bedrock. 

Collectively, these shifts point to Palantir’s dominance being squeezed by both commodity competition and shifting geopolitical priorities.

Palantir Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Despite aforementioned risks, Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on Palantir for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on PLTR stock is a “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $200 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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