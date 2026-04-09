Why Are Hotel Stocks Hyatt and Marriott Up on 2-Week Ceasefire News?

Marriott International, Inc_ JW Marriott at night by- Robert Way via iStock

Hyatt Hotels (H) and Marriott International (MAR) ended the session meaningfully higher on April 8 as a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran prompted a relief rally across travel and leisure stocks.

The hospitality industry was among the hardest hit during the five-week war, and it staged one of the strongest rebounds on the ceasefire announcement that crashed oil prices to around $94 a barrel on Wednesday.

Year-to-date, Hyatt and Marriott stocks, while peers, have offered contrasting returns, with the former down about 9% at the time of writing, while the latter remains up more than 10%.

What a U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Means for Hotel Stocks

Marriott and Hyatt shares extended gains on the ceasefire announcement, mostly because tourism thrives in times of peace and stability, as a senior Marriott executive acknowledged in a statement on April 8.

According to him, the war had a material impact on travel patterns, particularly in regions dependent on Middle Eastern crude (CBM26) and natural gas (NGK26) shipments.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire agreement and a potential path to longer-term peace raised expectations that international travel bookings may soon begin to recover.

Note that both Hyatt and Marriott rallied past their key moving averages (MAs) on Wednesday, signaling the upward momentum will likely continue in the near term.

Why Declining Oil Prices Are Bullish for Hyatt and Marriott

The broader macroeconomic backdrop also supported the surge in hotel stocks on Wednesday.

Falling oil prices eased inflation concerns and improved the outlook for consumer discretionary spending, which is critical for leisure travel.

Plus, as Treasury yields declined, with the 10-year slipping to 4.29%, the market started reassessing the probability of Fed rate cuts instead of hikes.

As lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs for capital-intensive hotel operators and support consumer spending on travel, Hyatt and Marriott shares delivered mid-single-digit gains on April 8

Note that these hotel stocks currently pay a dividend yield as well.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing These Hotel Stocks

For those interested in buying MAR and H stocks into strength, the good news is that Wall Street firms remain constructive on both for the remainder of 2026.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on both is a “Moderate Buy,” with Street-high price targets signaling significant further upside in Hyatt and Marriott International .

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