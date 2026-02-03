Cattle Gains Extending to Tuesday

Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are showing $1.32 to $1.87 in the nearby contracts. Cash trade settled in last week at $238-240 live across the country and $375-378 dressed. Early action this week has been quiet with most compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.40 to $1.67 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $3.82 to $374.41 on January 30. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 2,624 head sold, with sales up $4-12 for feeder steers and $3-8 higher on feeder heifers, with calves reported steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $3.11. Choice boxes were up $2.66 to $370.87, while Select was $2.85 higher at $367.76. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 108,000 head for Monday. That was 8,000 head above last Monday but 5,428 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $239.500, up $1.325,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $240.975, up $1.450,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $236.125, up $1.875,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.750, up $1.400

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $365.650, up $1.475