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Exxon Mobil Stock Threatens to Break Below Its 50-Day MA. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares tanked on Wednesday as the U.S. agreed to temporarily call off its planned attack on Iran as long as its supreme leader pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. 

After the selloff, XOM is trading just above its 50-day moving average (MA), with a clear break below $153 expected to accelerate downward momentum in the near term. 

Despite today’s pullback, Exxon stock remains a strong 2026 performer, currently up more than 25% year-to-date. 

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Significance of the Ceasefire for Exxon Stock

XOM shares tumbled on April 8 mostly because a ceasefire is now on the table, and it’s evaporating the supply-side fear that drove Brent crude (CBM26) toward its high of about $120. 

For energy companies like Exxon Mobil, this signals a sharp multiple compression ahead. 

As oil prices hit a four-week low on Wednesday, traders pivoted away from the inflation hedge trade, resulting in pressure on the NYSE-listed behemoth. 

Additionally, Exxon’s warning of a $4.9 billion hit from derivative accounting rules — coupled with the production loss in its “high-margin” LNG trains due to the Middle East conflict — suggests the explosive earnings growth investors had priced in during Q1 may face a near-term reality check. 

What Makes XOM Shares Worth Buying on the Dip

Despite an imminent technical breakdown, the fundamental bull case for Exxon shares remains strong as ever. 

The company is a structurally different beast than it was five years ago, having achieved $15 billion in cumulative cost savings with a target of $20 billion by the end of this decade. 

Despite the Iran war, Exxon’s long-term growth engines in the Permian Basin and Guyana continue to deliver advantaged volumes that lower its overall breakeven price. 

All in all, with a 43-year track record of dividend increases and a massive $20 billion stock buyback program slated for 2026, the floor for XOM appears well-supported. 

At these levels, investors are buying a world-class balance sheet and industry-leading cash flow at a significant discount to its recent highs.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Exxon Mobil

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on Exxon for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on XOM stock sits at a “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $195, indicating potential upside of more than 25% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XOM 156.22 -7.69 -4.69%
Exxon Mobil Corp
CBM26 96.74 -12.53 -11.47%
Crude Oil Brent

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