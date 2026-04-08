Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Falling in Early Wednesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton price action is down 24 to 48 points on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the session with contracts 28 to 40 points in the red. The US dollar index was $0.375 lower at $99.480. Crude oil is down $19.46 so far this morning following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic was limited overnight. 

The Seam showed 5,473 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 68.66 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on 4/2 at 81.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 14,972 bales on new certifications on April 6, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points last Thursday to 56.99 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 71.31, down 36 points, currently down 24 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 73.54, down 30 points, currently down 36 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 75.47, down 28 points, currently down 48 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 73.18 -0.36 -0.49%
Cotton #2
CTK26 71.08 -0.23 -0.32%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 75.00 -0.47 -0.62%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 1
Nike’s Real Problem Isn’t Sales: It’s Relevance
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 2
Dell Announced Major AI-Driven Layoffs in March 2026. What Comes Next for Dividend-Paying DELL Stock?
Costco Wholesale Corp membership cards- by Sadi-Santos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 1
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Hedge Funds Are Betting Against Super Micro. Should You Go Against the Grain and Buy SMCI Stock Here?
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Stock: A Hidden AI Gem or Too Risky to Touch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.