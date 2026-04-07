Should You Buy the Dip in Apple Stock Today?

Apple store and shoppers - by PhillDanze via iStock

Apple (AAPL) stock slipped on Tuesday following reports that “engineering snags” may delay the release of the firm’s first foldable iPhone that was originally slated to hit the shelves in late 2026.

Additionally, a major patent dispute in China and signs of an App Store slowdown ignited market share and sales growth concerns, pushing AAPL below its 200-day moving average (MA) on April 7.

At the time of writing, Apple shares are down about 10% versus their year-to-date high in February.

What Made Apple Stock Crater on Tuesday?

The expected delay in launching a foldable iPhone strikes right at the heart of Apple’s “innovation narrative,” fueling fears that the multinational is losing its competitive edge.

Now that the smartphone market appears to be reaching saturation, investors had hoped that a foldable iPhone would serve as a meaningful catalyst for a massive upgrade cycle.

Pushing this timeline back risks ceding the high-end segment to rivals like Samsung, which is already several generations ahead in foldable tech.

Meanwhile, the legal setback in China regarding Xiao-I’s artificial intelligence (AI) patents could prove a strategic nightmare for Apple.

Beijing is not only a vital manufacturing hub but also a critical growth engine; losing “home court” leverage here exposes the titan to potentially massive royalty payments or even product injunctions.

As momentum further stalls in its most important international market, AAPL stock may find it increasingly difficult to recover in 2026.

Is It Worth Buying AAPL Shares Today?

Despite recent weakness, UBS analysts remain cautious, maintaining a “Neutral” rating on Apple shares, saying the firm’s high-margin services division faces growth hurdles.

While the App Store saw a slight sequential uptick in the March quarter, the expansion was largely flattered by easier year-on-year comparisons — not a genuine surge in demand.

In fact, U.S. growth remained essentially flat, and the segment’s reliance on favorable currency tailwinds suggests the underlying trend is more precarious than the headline numbers imply.

With tougher comparisons looming for the June quarter and the stock still trading at a premium , analysts believe the current dip may lack a sufficient margin of safety — at least for value-conscious investors.

Apple Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street firms are significantly more bullish on Apple than UBS.