UnitedHealth Stock Is Poised to Break Through 100-Day Moving Average on CMS 2027 Rate Updates. Should You Buy UNH Here?

Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares rallied on April 7 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a 2.48% increase in 2027 reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans.

As investors cheered this much larger increase than the initially proposed 0.09%, UNH pushed past its 100-day moving average (MA), indicating the bullish momentum may sustain in the near-term.

Despite the recent surge, however, UnitedHealth stock remains down about 13% versus its YTD high.

What CMS Rate Update Means for UnitedHealth Stock

The finalized 2027 rate update serves as a major de-risking event for the managed care sector.

By bumping the base rate to 2.48%, CMS has offered much-needed revenue visibility that eases fears of a multi-year margin squeeze.

For UNH shares, this translates to an improved medical loss ratio (MLR) and stabilized Medicare Advantage margins.

With the regulatory worst-case scenario now off the table, UnitedHealth is no longer priced for a persistent hit to profitability, allowing investors to focus again on its long-term earnings power and Optum’s continued growth.

A healthy 2.86% dividend yield makes the insurance stock even more attractive to own in 2026.

Bernstein Sees Significant Further Upside in UNH Shares

According to Bernstein analysts, the finalized 2027 payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans have cleared the path for UnitedHealth shares to hit $411 by year-end.

A meaningful recovery in Medicare Advantage margins could result in a 1.4% increase in UNH’s earnings per share (EPS) compared to their previous estimate for 2027, they told clients in a research note on Tuesday.

Bernstein expects the firm’s disciplined approach to market selection and utilization management, combined with the favorable rate hike, to accelerate its multi-year turnaround plan.

With the insurance titan still trading at a huge discount to its 52-week high of about $600, its experts view the current valuation as a compelling entry point for a top pick that’s finally clearing regulatory and technical hurdles.

What’s the Consensus Rating on UnitedHealth?

While not as positive as Bernstein, other Wall Street firms continue to recommend owning UNH stock in 2026 as well.

The consensus rating on UnitedHealth Group remains at a “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of nearly $358 indicating potential upside of another 15% from here.