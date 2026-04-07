Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

UnitedHealth Stock Is Poised to Break Through 100-Day Moving Average on CMS 2027 Rate Updates. Should You Buy UNH Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares rallied on April 7 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a 2.48% increase in 2027 reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans. 

As investors cheered this much larger increase than the initially proposed 0.09%, UNH pushed past its 100-day moving average (MA), indicating the bullish momentum may sustain in the near-term.

Despite the recent surge, however, UnitedHealth stock remains down about 13% versus its YTD high. 

www.barchart.com

What CMS Rate Update Means for UnitedHealth Stock

The finalized 2027 rate update serves as a major de-risking event for the managed care sector. 

By bumping the base rate to 2.48%, CMS has offered much-needed revenue visibility that eases fears of a multi-year margin squeeze. 

For UNH shares, this translates to an improved medical loss ratio (MLR) and stabilized Medicare Advantage margins. 

With the regulatory worst-case scenario now off the table, UnitedHealth is no longer priced for a persistent hit to profitability, allowing investors to focus again on its long-term earnings power and Optum’s continued growth. 

A healthy 2.86% dividend yield makes the insurance stock even more attractive to own in 2026. 

Bernstein Sees Significant Further Upside in UNH Shares

According to Bernstein analysts, the finalized 2027 payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans have cleared the path for UnitedHealth shares to hit $411 by year-end. 

A meaningful recovery in Medicare Advantage margins could result in a 1.4% increase in UNH’s earnings per share (EPS) compared to their previous estimate for 2027, they told clients in a research note on Tuesday.

Bernstein expects the firm’s disciplined approach to market selection and utilization management, combined with the favorable rate hike, to accelerate its multi-year turnaround plan. 

With the insurance titan still trading at a huge discount to its 52-week high of about $600, its experts view the current valuation as a compelling entry point for a top pick that’s finally clearing regulatory and technical hurdles. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on UnitedHealth?

While not as positive as Bernstein, other Wall Street firms continue to recommend owning UNH stock in 2026 as well. 

The consensus rating on UnitedHealth Group remains at a “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of nearly $358 indicating potential upside of another 15% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UNH 310.25 +28.89 +10.27%
Unitedhealth Group Inc

Most Popular News

Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 1
Nike’s Real Problem Isn’t Sales: It’s Relevance
Costco Wholesale Corp membership cards- by Sadi-Santos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 1
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 3
Dell Announced Major AI-Driven Layoffs in March 2026. What Comes Next for Dividend-Paying DELL Stock?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hopes, U.S. Inflation Data Awaited
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Hedge Funds Are Betting Against Super Micro. Should You Go Against the Grain and Buy SMCI Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.