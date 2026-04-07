AMC Stock Just Broke Above Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy Shares Here?

A red marquee sign for AMC theaters_ Image by Arash Malik via Shutterstock_

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock pushed meaningfully higher on April 6 after the company posted its best-ever worldwide revenue for a five-day Easter weekend.

As investors cheered the record-breaking $372 million global opening of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” AMC broke above its 50-day moving average (MA), indicating shifting momentum in favor of the bulls.

Despite the recent surge, AMC shares remain down more than 25% versus their year-to-date high.

Significance of Super Mario Success for AMC Stock

The sheer scale of the Super Mario movie's success is a vital lifeline for the world’s largest theater chain.

Beyond just ticket sales, AMC said the movie drove its second-highest merchandise sales in history, trailing only the Taylor Swift concert film.

This “Mario effect” confirmed that event cinema still has the power to draw massive, diverse crowds — specifically families and younger demographics — back to the brick-and-mortar theaters.

For AMC stock, these blockbuster weekends are essential for generating high-margin concessions and merchandise sales needed to offset its massive operational overhead and stabilize its cash flow.

Why AMC Shares Remain Unattractive in 2026

Despite the strong performance and the subsequent technical breakout, AMC remains a high-risk penny stock still grappling with fundamental rot.

The firm’s balance sheet is burdened by more than $4.5 billion in long-term debt, and frequent share dilution continues to erode value for existing retail investors.

While box office hits provide temporary relief, AMC’s recent surge looks disconnected from its negative earnings per share (EPS) and ongoing legal overhang from past equity conversions.

AMC’s negative book value and the constant threat of further dilution to fund its massive interest payments are making options traders warn of significant downside risk as well.

The lower price on contracts expiring in August sits at $0.67 only, indicating AMC shares could tumble more than 45% over the next four months.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AMC Entertainment

Despite aforementioned risks, however, Wall Street continues to see AMC stock as “Undervalued” at its current price.