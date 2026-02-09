Cotton Hold Bounce into Monday’s Close

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with contracts up 55 to 75 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $0.87 per barrel on the day at $64.41. The US dollar index was down $0.771 to $96.735.

The Seam showed sales on 3,066 bales sold on 2/6, averaging 58.61 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 72.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 18,564 February 6 with the certified stocks level at 93,561 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 61.61, up 55 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.76, up 72 points,