Cotton Hold Bounce into Monday's Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with contracts up 55 to 75 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $0.87 per barrel on the day at $64.41. The US dollar index was down $0.771 to $96.735. 

The Seam showed sales on 3,066 bales sold on 2/6, averaging 58.61 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 72.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 18,564 February 6 with the certified stocks level at 93,561 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.61, up 55 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.76, up 72 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.45, up 62 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.76s +0.72 +1.14%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.61s +0.55 +0.90%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

