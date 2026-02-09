Hogs Close with Weakness on Monday

Lean hog futures were under pressure on Monday, with contracts closing 27 cents to $1.22 lower. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 19 cents higher on Feb 4 at $86.57.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Monday afternoon report was $2.06 higher at $95.83 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the butt up $6.46. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That was 46,000 head above last week and 859 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $87.100, down $0.275,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $96.725, down $1.225