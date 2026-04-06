Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures posted 22 to 79 points across most contracts on Monday, with the front months leading the charge. The US dollar index was $0.025 lower at $99.830. Crude Oil was up $1.06 at $112.60.

Crop Progress data was released this morning, showing 5% of the US cotton crop planted by Sunday. That matched the 5-year average and was 1% ahead of the same date last year.

The Seam showed 651 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 63.37 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on 4/2 at 81.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,424 bales on decertification on April 2, with the certified stocks level at 113,241 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points on Thursday afternoon to 56.99 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 71.67, up 75 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 73.84, up 79 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 75.75, up 77 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 73.84s +0.79 +1.08%
Cotton #2
CTK26 71.67s +0.75 +1.06%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 75.75s +0.77 +1.03%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Nvidia Still Looks Cheap - Shorting Out-of-the-Money NVDA Put Options Is Attractive
Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 2
The Market Isn’t Pricing War. It’s Pricing What Comes After
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
Iran War, Inflation Reading and Key Things to Watch this Week
Costco Wholesale Corp membership cards- by Sadi-Santos via Shutterstock 4
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 1
Drone flying by Pexels via Pixabay 5
Swarmer Stock Keeps Surging Higher After Drone Company Debut. Should You Chase It Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.