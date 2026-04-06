Hogs Post Rally on Monday

Lean hog futures saw gains of as little as 12 cents to $3.22 across the board on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 16 cents on April 2 at $90.01.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up 9 cents at $99.04 per cwt. The butt and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 367,000 head. That was 124,000 head below the previous week and 122,275 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.475, up $0.125,

May 26 Hogs closed at $98.775, up $2.775