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Hogs Post Rally on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures saw gains of as little as 12 cents to $3.22 across the board on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 16 cents on April 2 at $90.01. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up 9 cents at $99.04 per cwt. The butt and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 367,000 head. That was 124,000 head below the previous week and 122,275 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.475, up $0.125,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.775, up $2.775

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $107.700, up $3.225,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.775s +2.775 +2.89%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.475s +0.125 +0.14%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.700s +3.225 +3.09%
Lean Hogs

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