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Plug Power Just Scored a New Deal in Canada. Should You Buy PLUG Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock

Plug Power (PLUG) shares extended gains and printed a new year-to-date high of $2.74 on April 6 as investors continued to cheer the company’s largest electrolyzer contract in Canada. 

The firm’s 275 MW deal for Hy2gen's Courant project in Quebec, which includes a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract, positions it at the center of a marquee North American green hydrogen initiative. 

Despite recent gains, Plug Power stock remains down nearly 30% versus its 52-week high. 

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What the Canada Project Means for Plug Power Stock

The Courant project will leverage Hydro-Québec's low-carbon grid to produce green hydrogen, subsequently converting it to low-carbon ammonia and ammonium nitrate for the industrial end-market in mining and agriculture. 

Construction is set to begin next year, with full commissioning targeted for 2029, giving Plug Power investors a visible multi-year revenue runway tied to this single contract. 

The award bolsters the clean energy company’s global electrolyzer pipeline that includes over 300 MW shipped across six continents.

An $8 billion-plus sales funnel that encompasses a 100 MW PEM array at GALP’s Sines Refinery in Portugal and a liquid hydrogen supply agreement with NASA makes PLUG shares even more attractive to own in 2026. 

Where Options Data Suggests PLUG Shares Are Headed

Long-term investors should consider sticking with Plug Power shares also because the company’s new CEO, Jose Luis Crespo, has recently laid out an ambitious profitability timeline. 

The Nasdaq-listed firm is now targeting positive EBITDA by the final quarter of 2026 and full profitability within the next two years. 

More importantly, his outlook is grounded in tangible progress: PLUG’s Q4 gross margin flipped to positive 2.4% from a staggering negative 122.5% a year earlier, signaling that years of operational restructuring are beginning to translate into financial improvement. 

It's also worth mentioning that options pricing continues to signal a bullish skew as well. 

According to Barchart, derivatives contracts expiring mid-September have the upper price pegged at $3.68 currently, indicating potential upside of another 37% from here. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Plug Power

Some Wall Street analysts also currently share options traders’ optimism on Plug Power.

While the consensus rating on PLUG stock is a “Hold” only, the price targets go as high as $7, indicating potential for a more than 150% rally from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLUG 2.69 +0.28 +11.62%
Plug Power Inc

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