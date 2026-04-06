Why Is Micron (MU) Stock Higher Today?

Micron (MU) shares are pushing higher on April 6 after KeyBanc’s senior analyst John Vinh issued a glowing, bullish note in favor of the Boise-headquartered memory specialist.

In a research note this morning, Vinh reiterated his “Overweight” rating and a $600 price objective that signals potential for another 58% rally in MU over the next 12 months.

KeyBanc’s report brings much-need reprieve for Micron stock that’s still down about 18% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Is KeyBanc Bullish on Micron Stock?

John Vinh recommends buying MU shares primarily because he expects DRAM and NAND prices to go up by another 30% (at least) in the second quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the firm’s restructured long-term agreements (LTAs) with hyperscalers – which now include pricing floors and upfront payments – effectively de-risks the stock, he told clients.

These structural tailwinds, the KeyBanc analyst believes, offer unprecedented earnings visibility in a historically cyclical industry.

A 0.16% dividend yield and the recently announced debt buyback to clean up the balance sheet are among other reasons he cited for the positive view on Micron Technology.

What Else Makes MU Shares Worth Owning?

Adding to the momentum in Micron shares this morning is the launch of Roundhill’s new memory exchange-traded fund DRAM (DRAM), which could prove constructive for the entire sector.

As a memory space leader, MU holds a massive 24% weightage in DRAM, positioning it to benefit as the ETF allocates capital in 2026.

Beyond this “index effect,” the semiconductor stock remains worth owning for long-term investors given its super attractive forward multiple of a little over 6x earnings and guidance for $109 billion in revenue this year.

Following today’s rally, Micron looks headed to challenge its 20-day moving average (MA), with a clear break above $397 expected to boost upward momentum in the near-term.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Micron

While not as bullish as KeyBanc, other Wall Street firms favor owning MU stock in 2026 as well.