Exxon Mobil Stock Is Trading on an Iran War Thesis. How Should You Play XOM Here?

The escalating Iran war has sent shockwaves through global energy markets in recent weeks, with attacks on infrastructure and shipping risks effectively disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil and LNG flows. Brent crude oil (QAM26) has climbed sharply, surging above $100 as supply fears intensify and commercial insurers pull back war-risk coverage.

In response, the U.S. government has stepped in decisively. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) recently launched a $20 billion maritime reinsurance program to cover losses on a rolling basis, aiming to restore confidence and get oil tankers moving again.

Exxon Mobil has emerged as one of the clearest beneficiaries. XOM stock has powered higher by more than 34% year-to-date (YTD). Yet the markets shifted abruptly on April 1 due to reports of the war possibly ending soon . XOM stock plunged 5% , its worst single-day drop in over a year.

This raises a key question. Once the geopolitical fog lifts and the Hormuz risk premium fades, do Exxon’s formidable fundamentals and growth engines justify holding or adding at these elevated levels? Let’s take a closer look.

About Exxon Mobil

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, Exxon Mobil (XOM) explores for, produces, refines, and markets oil and gas. The company returns capital through a forward annual dividend of $4.12 per share, which equates to a yield of about 2.5%, supported by an equity valuation of roughly $669.5 billion.

XOM stock trades near $162 as of this writing, up roughly 35% YTD and up more than 55% over the past 52 weeks.

This puts the company at a premium valuation. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 times and price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2 times both come in above sector medians.

Exxon's recent fourth-quarter earnings snapshot showed EPS of $1.71 against a consensus estimate of $1.68. This translated to a modest positive surprise of almost 2% and suggests operations continued to run slightly ahead of expectations.

The same period saw sales of $82.31 billion, with sales growth declining slightly, telling investors that top-line momentum cooled somewhat despite elevated commodity prices. Net income landed at $6.5 billion with net income growth contracting 14%, pointing to margin pressure and higher costs.

This operating picture is complicated by cash flow dynamics. Operating cash flow stood at $51.97 billion, up a strong 32% sequentially. However, net cash flow still came in at -$12.51 billion with a 34% deterioration.

Exxon’s Output Drives the Real Story

Exxon Mobil’s growth engine is still very much tied to the barrels it can pull out of the ground, as Q4 net production came in at 5 million oil equivalent barrels per day, up from 4.7 million in Q3. That fourth quarter included 1.8 million oil equivalent barrels per day from the Permian Basin, a new quarterly record.

In Guyana, the story is just as important. The Yellowtail project came online ahead of schedule and helped lift Q4 production in the country to about 875,000 gross barrels per day. That same push has helped drive annual upstream production to around 4.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day, the highest in over 40 years, which is a remarkable feat for a company this size.

The United States' decision to begin issuing licenses allowing U.S. companies to produce crude oil and natural gas in Venezuela adds another layer to this setup. This move follows the governemrnt's earlier intervention in the country’s vast reserves and its push to get U.S. energy firms to commit up to $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry over time.

It also coincides with sweeping reforms in Venezuela designed to give foreign producers more autonomy, lower taxes, and encourage fresh investment after years of underinvestment and shrinking output. This development could open up additional opportunities in the region for major players like Exxon Mobil.

Analysts See Steady Earnings in a War‑Priced Stock

The next catalyst will be the Q1 earnings report scheduled for May 1, 2026, with the average estimate at $1.80 per share versus $1.76 reported a year earlier. That works out to a projected year‑over‑year (YOY) growth rate of about 2%, which is not explosive.

This kind of incremental fundamental growth is one reason XOM stock continues to find support. Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett recently pushed his price target up to $195 while reiterating an “Outperform” rating, effectively signaling about 20% potential upside.

The broader analyst community sits in a slightly different place, but the tone remains constructive. Based on 28 analysts with coverage, XOM has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . The average price target comes in at $155.93, which implies potential downside of roughly 4%. This gap between a war‑charged spot price and a more cautious average target is exactly what anyone “playing” XOM stock needs to keep in mind.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil looks like a name you trade with a plan, not one you blindly tuck away. The Iran war premium has clearly pushed XOM stock ahead of its underlying earnings glide, but those cash flows, production gains, and the dividend give the story real substance underneath the headlines. In the near term, Exxon Mobil probably leans sideways to slightly lower as any hint of deescalation chips away at the war thesis. Over a longer stretch, steady fundamentals and disciplined capital returns still favor buying shares on pullbacks rather than chasing war-driven spikes.