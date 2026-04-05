Iran War, Inflation Reading and Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter a critical week following Friday's Good Friday employment report that will be digested through Sunday evening futures reactions, while focus shifts to a busy economic data schedule culminating in dual inflation readings—Thursday's February Core PCE Price Index and Friday's March CPI both at 8:30am.

The Iran war developments and oil price trajectory continue dominating market psychology as President Trump's 10-day warning deadline has passed with uncertainty about next steps, creating ongoing geopolitical risk premium in energy markets. Monday's ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will provide the first comprehensive services sector assessment for March, offering insights into business activity across the economy's dominant segment.

Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes at 2:00pm will offer detailed perspectives on the Federal Reserve's March policy deliberations when policymakers confronted the impossible choice between supporting deteriorating employment and containing energy-driven inflation. Thursday delivers an explosive economic data convergence with Q4 GDP revision, February Core PCE, and initial jobless claims all releasing simultaneously at 8:30am, followed immediately by Friday's March CPI that will determine whether inflation pressures are moderating or intensifying.

The week's sparse earnings calendar features Delta Air Lines (DAL) Wednesday testing airline sector health amid elevated fuel costs.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Dual Inflation Checkpoint and Fed Policy Implications

The week delivers an unprecedented dual inflation assessment with Thursday's February Core PCE Price Index at 8:30am followed immediately by Friday's March CPI at 8:30am, providing back-to-back perspectives on price pressure trajectories. Thursday's Core PCE represents the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure and will be analyzed for evidence of whether energy-driven price pressures are broadening beyond petroleum products or remaining contained. The February timing means the data largely predates the most recent Iran conflict escalation and oil price surge, potentially understating current inflationary dynamics. Friday's March CPI will offer more recent inflation assessment including impacts from elevated energy costs that have dominated March market psychology. Both headline and core CPI readings will be scrutinized for evidence that oil price spikes are flowing through to broader consumer prices or if other categories show moderating trends. Housing costs and services inflation remain critical components for assessing underlying price pressures beyond volatile energy. The dual inflation readings create potential for conflicting narratives if PCE shows moderation while CPI reveals acceleration, complicating Fed policy interpretation. Markets currently pricing zero 2026 rate cuts reflect recognition that energy inflation prevents accommodation despite employment weakness, making these inflation reads critical for validating or challenging that assumption.

Iran War Trajectory and Energy Market Uncertainty

President Trump's 10-day warning deadline has passed with continued uncertainty about military strategy and conflict trajectory, leaving oil markets in elevated geopolitical risk premium limbo. The lack of dramatic escalation following the deadline has not produced the relief rally some anticipated, as concerns persist about potential supply disruptions, expanded operations, or Iranian retaliation that could spike energy prices further. Wednesday's crude oil inventories at 10:30am will provide supply-demand insights amid the geopolitical premium. The critical question remains whether current oil price levels represent sustainable new baseline or if diplomatic progress or conflict de-escalation could trigger sharp reversals. Iran's continued capability to threaten Strait of Hormuz shipping despite degraded missile infrastructure creates ongoing supply disruption risk. Energy sector stocks face binary outcomes depending on whether elevated prices prove persistent or temporary. Airlines, transportation companies, and consumer-facing businesses await resolution as high fuel costs compress margins and reduce consumer purchasing power. The energy price uncertainty directly determines inflation outlook and Fed policy flexibility—extended elevation prevents rate cuts while enabling energy sector profit growth, whereas rapid decline from conflict resolution could restore accommodation possibilities but pressure energy stocks.

Services Sector and Manufacturing Activity Assessment

Monday's ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am provides critical insights into services sector health, representing the economy's dominant segment accounting for roughly 70% of GDP. The services data will be analyzed for business activity trends, employment conditions, and crucially, pricing pressures through the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices component. The services employment reading takes on heightened importance following recent labor market weakness, potentially validating or contradicting jobs report deterioration signals. Tuesday's durable goods orders at 8:30am will offer perspectives on business capital spending intentions and manufacturing demand, with core capital goods orders excluding aircraft and defense particularly important for assessing underlying business investment confidence. The convergence of services activity and manufacturing investment data will help determine whether the economy is maintaining momentum or showing broad-based weakness that justifies recession concerns. Strong readings could ease growth worries but complicate Fed accommodation arguments, while disappointing results would intensify stagflation fears given energy-driven inflation pressures. The activity indicators provide crucial economic health context ahead of Thursday and Friday's inflation-focused data releases.

FOMC Minutes and Fed Internal Dynamics

Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes at 2:00pm will provide detailed insights into the Federal Reserve's March policy deliberations when policymakers faced extraordinary challenges balancing deteriorating employment against energy-driven inflation pressures. The minutes will be analyzed for internal debates about the appropriate policy response to stagflationary dynamics, with particular focus on any dissenting views or evolving assessments of economic conditions. Discussion about the weight given to geopolitical energy shocks versus underlying inflation trends will be crucial for understanding Fed reaction function. The minutes may reveal how policymakers are assessing recession risks from employment weakness against inflation persistence from oil prices. Any commentary about policy flexibility depending on Iran conflict trajectory could influence market expectations about rate cut possibilities. The minutes will also offer perspectives on the Fed's confidence in soft landing achievement or growing concerns about economic deterioration. Bond auctions Wednesday and Thursday will provide context about how fixed income markets are pricing inflation and growth risks. The FOMC minutes timing between dual inflation readings creates potential for the Fed's March thinking to be validated or contradicted by Thursday and Friday's price data.

Q4 GDP and Economic Growth Reality

Thursday delivers Q4 GDP revision at 8:30am alongside February Core PCE and initial jobless claims, creating an extraordinary economic data convergence. The GDP revision will provide final perspectives on fourth-quarter economic expansion, with particular focus on consumer spending contributions, business investment patterns, and inventory dynamics that determined year-end growth. Any material revisions to previous estimates could influence perceptions about economic trajectory entering 2026. The GDP data represents backward-looking assessment of pre-Iran conflict escalation conditions, contrasting with forward-looking concerns about current quarter deterioration from geopolitical disruptions and employment weakness. Thursday's initial jobless claims will provide weekly labor market updates following Friday's monthly jobs report, helping assess whether employment conditions are stabilizing or continuing to deteriorate. The convergence of growth, inflation, and employment indicators in one morning creates potential for significant volatility as markets synthesize conflicting economic signals. Wednesday's Delta Air Lines (DAL) earnings will test airline sector economics amid elevated fuel costs that are compressing margins, providing corporate perspectives on energy price impacts that complement Thursday and Friday's inflation data.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.