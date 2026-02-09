Barchart.com
Cotton Bouncing Higher on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash
Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash

Cotton futures are back up 59 to 69 points at Monday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up $1.28 per barrel on the day at $64.83. The US dollar index is down $0.626 to $96.880. 

Spec traders were busy adding 6,717 contracts to their net short position in the week of 2/3, taking the total to 71,746 contracts net short in cotton futures and options. 

The Seam showed sales on 3,066 bales sold on 2/6, averaging 58.61 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 72.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 18,564 February 6 with the certified stocks level at 93,561 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 61.65, up 59 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 63.73, up 69 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.47, up 64 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.76s +0.72 +1.14%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.61s +0.55 +0.90%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

