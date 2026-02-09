Cotton Bouncing Higher on Monday

Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash

Cotton futures are back up 59 to 69 points at Monday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up $1.28 per barrel on the day at $64.83. The US dollar index is down $0.626 to $96.880.

Spec traders were busy adding 6,717 contracts to their net short position in the week of 2/3, taking the total to 71,746 contracts net short in cotton futures and options.

The Seam showed sales on 3,066 bales sold on 2/6, averaging 58.61 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 72.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 18,564 February 6 with the certified stocks level at 93,561 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 61.65, up 59 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 63.73, up 69 points,