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This Dividend King Is Down 26%. When Will It Bounce Back?

Rich Duprey - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock

Healthcare stocks have lagged the broader market this year as investors chased higher-growth names in tech and AI. Dividend payers, in particular, have taken a hit amid shifting rate expectations and sector-specific hiccups. That backdrop sets up an interesting opportunity for income seekers who prize consistency over flash. 

Take Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The stock sits 26% below its 52-week high of $139.06, trading near $102 per share. When will it bounce back? The short answer: the fundamentals already point higher, and the pullback looks more like a buying window than a warning sign.

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The Quarter That Triggered the Slide

Abbott delivered full-year 2025 results in January that showed adjusted diluted EPS of $5.15, up 10% from the prior year. Revenue reached $44.3 billion, reflecting 5.7% reported growth and 6.7% organic growth when stripping out Covid-19 testing sales. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS hit $1.50, a 12% increase, while sales came in at $11.5 billion.

The market focused on the top-line miss and nutrition softness. Shares dropped sharply afterward. Granted, that reaction stung for anyone watching the price ticker. Yet the company still expanded margins and generated roughly $2.6 billion in free cash flow for the quarter alone, according to MarketBeat data. Over the trailing 12 months, free cash flow totaled about $7.4 billion—more than enough to cover the $3.84 billion paid in dividends.

To put that in context, Abbott’s payout ratio sits at 45% of earnings and 36% of cash flow. That leaves plenty of room for continued growth without stretching the balance sheet.

Dividend King Status Remains Rock-Solid

Passive income investors value reliability above all. Abbott has now raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years, and the latest quarterly payout of $0.63 (annualized to $2.52 per share) yields 2.52% at current prices—more than double the S&P 500’s ($INX) 1.1% average.

Compare that track record to peers. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offers a slightly higher yield near 2.3% but slower organic growth. Medtronic (MDT) yields around 3.3% yet trades at a lower valuation because its growth lags Abbott’s recent pace. No matter how you slice it, Abbott stacks up as the growth-oriented Dividend King in the group.

Guidance Points to a Clear Rebound Path

Abbott laid out 2026 expectations alongside those results: organic sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5% and adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.80—10% growth at the midpoint. That guidance reflects confidence in medical devices (led by electrophysiology and diabetes care) plus established pharmaceuticals.

It also just completed the acquisition of Exact Sciences for $21 billion. The deal establishes Abbott as a leader in the fast-growing cancer screening and diagnostics segments and gives it access to millions of additional potential customers. Additionally, it gives Abbott a leading pipeline of next-generation cancer screening and diagnostics designed to detect cancer even earlier.

ABT stock now trades at a trailing P/E around 28, while the forward multiple sits closer to 19. That’s reasonable for a company projecting double-digit EPS gains and steady margin expansion of 50 to 70 basis points annually.

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Analysts agree. Of 28 firms covering ABT stock, 20 rate it a "Strong Buy," giving it a similar consensus rating. Two analysts rate the stock a "Moderate Buy," and six say "Hold." There are no "Sell" ratings in the mix. The average 12-month price target of $134.21 implies roughly 32% upside potential from $102. High targets reach $158; the low sits at $113. 

Key Takeaway

All in all, Abbott’s 26% pullback stems from one soft quarter and sector rotation—not cracks in the business model. With 54 years of dividend increases, robust free cash flow, and 2026 guidance calling for 10% EPS growth, the setup favors patient income seekers. Keep watch for ABT's earnings scheduled for April 16.

ABT stock may not snap back overnight, but the data show a company firing on the fundamentals that matter most for long-term safety and income. For yield hunters comfortable holding through temporary noise, this Dividend King looks like a compelling entry point today.


On the date of publication, Rich Duprey did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ABT 102.67 +0.79 +0.78%
Abbott Laboratories
JNJ 244.44 +1.95 +0.80%
Johnson & Johnson
MDT 86.65 +0.91 +1.06%
Medtronic Inc
$INX 6,528.52 +184.80 +2.91%
S&P 500 Index

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