Hogs Fall Back on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted Tuesday losses of 40 cents to $1.47 in most contracts, with April down a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.58 on Tuesday afternoon, down 34 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 42 cents on March 27 at $90.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $1.32 at $96.25 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, with the week to date total at 986,000. That is 1,000 head below last week and 38,200 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.425, down $0.050,

May 26 Hogs closed at $96.525, down $0.600