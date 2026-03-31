Constellation Energy Just Broke Below Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy the CEG Stock Dip as Company Misses Guidance?

Investors bailed on Constellation Energy (CEG) stock on March 31 after the nuclear energy company issued a full-year 2026 earnings outlook that fell short of aggressive Wall Street estimates.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Nasdaq-listed firm said its adjusted operating earnings will come in at $11.50 this year, missing the consensus at $11.72.

The subsequent selloff drove CEG decisively below its 50-day moving average (MA), indicating a potential shift to a bearish short-term trend.

Year-to-date, Constellation Energy shares are now down nearly 25% , but the firm’s positioning in the AI-driven nuclear boom still warrants sticking with them for the long-term.

Why Guidance Miss Isn’t a Red Flag for Constellation Energy Stock

Long-term investors should consider buying the dip in CEG shares, given that the firm’s muted outlook was more about recalibrating overheated expectations; it didn’t reflect a fundamental breakdown.

In fact, the perceived weakness was mostly due to integration costs tied to the company’s recent $16.4 billion acquisition of Calpine Corp .

Plus, management sees earnings per share (EPS) growth exceeding 20% through 2029, signaling Constellation’s long-term growth engine isn’t just intact — it’s accelerating.

For a utility-scale operator, this level of multi-year visibility is rare, which means current volatility may be a temporary disconnect between long-term value and short-term sentiment.

CEG Shares to Benefit From Newly Announced Stock Buyback Plan

CEG remains attractive also because it announced a new $5 billion share buyback plan on Tuesday.

The announcement is bullish, given that it reduces the total share count, effectively boosting EPS and making the stock more valuable.

It showcases management’s immense confidence in future cash flows from AI data center contracts with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META).

Additionally, the authorization creates a price floor, signaling to the market that leadership believes Constellation Energy shares are undervalued relative to the firm’s nuclear energy dominance at the current price.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Constellation Energy?

Wall Street also remains bullish on the largest U.S. producer of carbon-free energy as it may be the primary beneficiary of the “nuclear scarcity” narrative, driven by massive AI power demands.