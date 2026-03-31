Should You Chase the Nvidia-Triggered Rally in Marvell Stock Today?

Data codes through eyeglasses by Kevin Ku via Pexels

Marvell (MRVL) shares pushed meaningfully higher on March 31 after Nvidia (NVDA) announced a massive $2 billion strategic investment in the custom chips specialist.

This landmark deal will accelerate AI infrastructure through the NVLink Fusion platform, enabling clients to integrate MRVL’s custom compute and networking solution directly into Nvidia’s world-class AI ecosystem.

Following today’s rally, Marvell stock is up more than 35% versus its year-to-date low in early February.

Why the Nvidia Deal Is Bullish for Marvell Stock

A $2 billion endorsement from the AI darling validates Marvell’s critical role. By joining the NVLink Fusion ecosystem, MRVL can now offer “heterogeneous” AI infrastructure, essentially allowing Big Tech firms to mix its custom XPUs and networking silicon with NVDA’s GPUs seamlessly.

This partnership solves a major bottleneck for hyperscalers who need specialized chips but don’t want to lose the performance of Nvidia's software stack either.

For MRVL shares, this deal provides a high-visibility revenue bridge, tethering the firm’s growth directly to the insatiable global demand for Nvidia-powered AI clusters.

MRVL Shares Are Strongly Positioned to Rally Further

Beyond the headline-grabbing NVDA announcement, Marvell’s fundamentals warrant owning this AI stock as well.

Earlier in March, it posted a record $8.195 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue (up 42% year-over-year), reinforcing its leadership in optical DSPs and connectivity — the pipes that enable AI chips to talk to each other.

At roughly 32x forward earnings, Marvell shares are rather inexpensive to own in 2026, especially given the firm’s expansion into AI-RAN for 5G/6G networks.

In short, MRVL is positioned to benefit as the worldwide telecom infrastructure undergoes an AI-driven overhaul.

On Tuesday, Marvell rallied past its 20-day moving average (MA), a technical breakout that often signals continued bullish momentum ahead.

Marvell Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on Marvell Technology. Its relative strength index (14-day) is pinned at about 61 currently, significantly below the oversold territory.

The consensus rating on MRVL stock remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $120 indicating potential upside of another 20% from here.