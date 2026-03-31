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Hogs Falling Back on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are facing 5 cent to $1 losses so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.37 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 42 cents on March 27 at $90.76. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $1.25 at $96.32 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last week and 35,989 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.425, down $0.050,

May 26 Hogs  are at $96.300, down $0.825

Jun 26 Hogs are at $104.900, down $0.975,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 96.500 -0.625 -0.64%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.425 -0.050 -0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 105.175 -0.700 -0.66%
Lean Hogs

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