Hogs Falling Back on Tuesday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are facing 5 cent to $1 losses so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.37 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 42 cents on March 27 at $90.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $1.25 at $96.32 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last week and 35,989 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.425, down $0.050,

May 26 Hogs are at $96.300, down $0.825