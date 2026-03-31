Should You Buy Horizon Quantum After the HQ Stock IPO?

Before the listing of its North American peer, Singapore-based Horizon Quantum (HQ) became the first pure-play Asian quantum computing stock to be listed in the U.S. Granted, the timing could have been better; however, there is a palpable shift happening in the quantum computing market regarding commercialization, and Horizon is looking to ride the wave.

About Horizon Quantum

Founded in 2018 with a mission to make quantum computing accessible to software developers without requiring deep physics knowledge, Horizon Quantum is a software-first quantum company, emerging from academic research and backed by Singapore’s deep-tech ecosystem.

Listing following a SPAC merger with dMY Squared Technology Group, Horizon is aiming to use the influx of capital to expand its engineering teams and advance "Triple Alpha," its integrated development environment (IDE).

So, what makes Horizon Quantum not just another quantum computing stock? Let's find out.

Bringing the Vibe of Vibe Coding to Quantum Computing

As stated earlier, Horizon aims to make quantum computing easier. Their Triple Alpha IDE automatically compiles and translates the classical codebase into quantum instructions. One does not need to know how to manipulate qubits, string together quantum logic gates, or understand superposition; one just needs to know standard software engineering. This is akin to the phenomenon of vibe coding, which is widely prevalent now in the era of generative AI.

However, Horizon distinguishes itself through an exclusive focus on software abstraction rather than hardware manufacturing, positioning the firm uniquely against capital-intensive peers like Rigetti (RGTI) and Xanadu (XNDU). Its flagship product is Triple Alpha, an integrated development environment that translates classical programming languages such as C or Python directly into quantum circuits.

This hardware-agnostic approach provides a massive efficiency advantage by eliminating the need for developers to learn complex quantum mechanics. Removing this steep learning curve significantly reduces human capital costs and accelerates development timelines, resulting in a highly scalable and asset-light business model compared to physical hardware builders. Notably, the company's primary target market includes traditional software developers, enterprise clients, and research institutions looking to build quantum applications without requiring specialized physics expertise.

Meanwhile, beyond the core integrated development environment, the engineering team is actively building a comprehensive software stack that includes advanced compilation pipelines, runtime environments, and deployment infrastructure. Also, a major area of focus involves measurement-based quantum computation and dynamic memory management designed to optimize overall qubit and gate counts. The firm excels compared to peers by strictly concentrating on the translation layer between classical code and quantum execution, avoiding the trap of locking users into proprietary hardware ecosystems. This strategy provides a real options valuation advantage, allowing investors to capture upside from broader industry growth regardless of which architecture wins.

Yet, a critical vulnerability for the business is its total reliance on the external timeline for achieving practical quantum advantage. Because the software infrastructure requires physical machines built by outside firms, any meaningful delays in the development of fault-tolerant processors will directly constrain commercial viability. The enterprise also faces intense pressure to achieve rapid commercial scale following the recent SPAC merger. Finally, convincing legacy enterprise developers to adopt an entirely new computational paradigm remains a substantial and ongoing educational hurdle.

Shifting focus to financials, the company increased its revenues by more than seven times between 2023 and 2024, from SGD 50,000 to SGD 360,000. Losses widened in the period as well, but it was not as sharp as the rise in revenues. When 2023 saw Horizon reporting a net loss of SGD 5.2 million, it rose to SGD 7.5 million in 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities increased to SGD 7.4 million in 2024 from SGD 4.9 million in 2023 as the company closed 2024 with a cash balance of SGD 6.6 million.

Final Take

To sum it all up, what Horizon offers is unique in the world of quantum computing. Its software-based and software-first approach certainly makes it like no other on the nascent market. With this, Horizon can look to become the go-to software partner for quantum computing integration in enterprises.

However, software goes out of date very fast, and new valuable iterations are difficult and cost-intensive. As such, Horizon should continue to be nimble; otherwise, it may cede ground in an area where it is ahead now.