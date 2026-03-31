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The Dow Jones May Be Down, But DOW Stock Is Winning in 2026

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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  • Dow (DOW) is a leading material science company with a broad, differentiated product portfolio and global manufacturing footprint.
  • DOW has demonstrated strong technical momentum, trading at a new 52-week high.
  • Plus, the stock pays a dividend yielding a generous 3.32%.
  • However, further upside may be limited. 

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $29.29 billion, Dow (DOW) is a material science company that provides a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable, and leading-edge products. Its market segments include packaging, infrastructure, and performance materials. It also runs the largest ethylene cracker plant in the world, with a portfolio of polymers and feedstock that give it a global footprint. 

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. DOW checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “buy” on Dec.10, DOW stock is up 73.04%.

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Barchart Technical Indicators for Dow

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Dow scored a 52-week high of $42.68 on March 31.

  • Dow has a Weighted Alpha of +81.39.
  • DOW has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock has gained 23.54% over the past 52 weeks.
  • Dow has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The stock recently traded at $42.52 with a 50-day moving average of $32.94.
  • DOW has made 14 new highs and gained 38.14% over the past month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.64.
  • There’s a technical support level around $41.22.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $29.29 billion market capitalization.
  • 3.32% dividend yield.
  • Revenue is expected to grow 2.53% this year and another 2.87% next year.
  • Earnings are estimated to increase 120.88% this year and an additional 475.48% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Dow

  • The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 6 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 12 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $27 and $45.
  • Value Line give the stock an "Average" rating with price targets from $12 to $45.
  • CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Sell” with a price target of $18.
  • Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.
  • 4,662 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 501 think it won’t.
  • 137,850 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha which rates it a “Hold.”
  • Short interest is 3.32% of the float with 1.27 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Dow

This stock is widely popular with the retail investors plus the short interest is low. I’d hold the stock if you already own it, but I don’t think it will go much higher.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DOWI 45,705.47 +489.33 +1.08%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DOW 42.48 +0.61 +1.46%
Dow Inc

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