The Bond Market Is Flashing a Warning. Most Investors Aren’t Watching.

A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock

While most traders are focused on the price action in stocks, the bond market may already be telling you what happens next.

In the most recent Market on Close livestream, Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, deconstructed a signal that doesn’t get enough attention — a death cross in high-yield bonds, specifically in the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

At first glance, it sounds technical. But the message behind it is much bigger.

What the ‘Death Cross’ Actually Means (And What It Doesn’t)

A death cross occurs when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day. It’s often treated like a major sell signal.

But John makes an important point: The death cross is a lagging indicator, not leading.

In other words, this technical formation doesn’t predict the move. It simply confirms that the bearish trend is already in place.

In this case, what it’s confirming is simple: Bond prices have been falling.

And when bond prices fall, yields rise.

Why Rising Yields Are a Problem for Stocks

This is where the specifics start to matter.

Higher yields don’t just impact bonds. They impact a broader financial ecosystem.

When yields rise:

Borrowing becomes more expensive

Future earnings get discounted more aggressively

Growth stocks lose valuation support

This is why you often see pressure in equities when yields move higher.

The ‘Bond Vigilantes’ Are Back

John references a concept that old-school traders understand well: The bond market enforces discipline. In other words, when uncertainty rises, bond investors demand higher yields to compensate for risk.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing now: The market is demanding higher returns because risk is rising.

Why This Matters Right Now

If bonds lead the market, then the next move in stocks could depend on what bonds do next.

Right now, the key variable is yields.

Looking at the U.S. 10-year Treasury:

Yields have moved sharply higher

Breaking out of a longer-term range

Potentially targeting 5% or higher

If that happens, it becomes a major headwind for equities. That’s because higher yields = tighter financial conditions.

What Needs to Happen for Stocks to Stabilize

So if you’re trying to figure out when stocks might bottom – don’t just watch stocks. Watch bonds.

The key signal: Yields need to stabilize or fall.

Until that happens, pressure on equities can continue, because the bond market is still tightening conditions underneath the surface.

The Bottom Line

The death cross isn’t the story. The message behind it is.

Bond prices are falling.

Yields are rising.

And the market is demanding higher compensation for risk.

That’s not bullish for equities. And until that changes, the bond market is still in control.

Watch this breakdown of Bond Yields: