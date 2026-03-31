AMC Stock Is Staging a Technical Rebound. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock rallied more than 10% on March 30 in what appeared to be a classic technical rebound from deeply oversold conditions — not a fundamental re-rating of the business.

At its peak on Monday, AMC was seen testing its 20-day moving average (MA) at the $1.06 level. A decisive break above that price may accelerate upward momentum in the near term.

Year-to-date, AMC shares have been a major disappointment for investors, down roughly 40% at the time of writing.

What Else Has Helped AMC Stock Recently?

In recent sessions, AMC has inched higher as “Project Hail Mary” saw a strong box office performance, which improved sentiment across theater stocks.

For the NYSE-listed firm, the movie delivered the biggest opening weekend of 2026, with global admissions revenue coming in more than 70% above the comparable period last year.

This has propelled a bullish narrative that 2026 could be the “strongest year” for moviegoing since before the pandemic.

That said, disciplined investors are cautioned against chasing the momentum in AMC stock, given its fundamental picture remains deeply troubled.

Where Options Data Suggests AMC Shares Are Headed

AMC’s revenue has been essentially flat over the past two years, and its burn rate is hardly showing any signs of slowing down in 2026.

More importantly, the company’s short cash runway raises the probability of dilutive capital raises, which would further erode shareholder value as the year unfolds.

According to Barchart , options pricing indicates potential for continued declines as well. Contracts expiring mid-June have the lower price set at $0.68 at the time of writing.

This means AMC shares could crash another 30% from here in less than three months.

In short, unless this meme stock reclaims its major moving averages (MAs), the path of least resistance for it remains downward.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AMC

Despite aforementioned risks, however, Wall Street doesn’t recommend selling AMC stock, even though it now runs a real risk of delisting.