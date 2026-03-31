Cotton Rallying on Tuesday Morning

Cotton prices are up 70 to 105 points early on Tuesday morning. Futures were 4 to 73 points higher to close out Monday. The US dollar index was $0.388 higher at $100.370. Crude oil futures were up $5.36 to $105.00 on the day.

March Intentions data is expected to show cotton acreage at 9.229 million acres according to a Reuters survey of analysts, which would be slightly below last year.

The Seam showed 5,391 bales sold on 3/27 at an average of 67.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 125 points on March 27 at 80.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 25 points last Thursday to 54.47 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 70.19, up 73 points, currently up 105 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 72.42, up 72 points, currently up 92 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 74.61, up 59 points, currently up 73 points