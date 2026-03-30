Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures are down 25 cents in the April contracts, with other contracts up 20 to 75 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents on March 26 at $91.18.

Managed money was busy slashing their net long in the week ending on March 24 by 15,070 contracts, taking the position in lean hog futures and options to 101,483 contracts.


USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday morning report was up $1.89 at $98.45 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.524 million head. That is 97,000 head above last week and 47,409 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.525, down $0.250,

May 26 Hogs  are at $97.600, up $0.625

Jun 26 Hogs are at $106.325, up $0.200,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 97.125 +0.150 +0.15%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.475s -0.300 -0.33%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 105.875s -0.250 -0.24%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 1
As Silver Prices Whipsaw, This 1 Options Trade Creates a Low-Risk, High-Reward Way to Profit
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
What Does the New Google TurboQuant Compressor Really Mean for Micron Stock?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Slip on Middle East Conflict Uncertainty and China Trade Probes
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 4
Netflix Is Attractive to Value Buyers - Shorting Puts Can Set a Lower Buy-In Point
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock(1) 5
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 2
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.