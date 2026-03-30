Meta Platforms Is Ponying Up New Stock Options for Its Executives. Why Does That Matter for META Stock?

For the first time in more than a decade, Meta Platforms (META) is handing out stock options to its top executives — and the targets attached to those options tell you everything about how much pressure the company is under to deliver on artificial intelligence (AI). The last time Meta did this was back in 2012. When a company of this size dusts off a compensation tool it hasn't used in 13 years, it's worth paying attention.

According to a report, the executives named in the incentive plan include CFO Susan Li, Chief Product Officer Christopher Cox, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, and Chief Operating Officer Javier Olivan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not included in the list.

Here's what investors should know.

Why Meta Stock Is Under Pressure

Meta Platforms has had a rough stretch compared to its mega-cap peers. META stock is down 34% from its 52-week high and trailing most tech giants so far this year, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amazon (AMZN).

Meta Platforms has been slow to develop a consistent AI strategy, even as rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google have rolled out widely adopted AI models and products. Meanwhile, the firm has committed up to $135 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, up from $70 billion in 2025, a staggering figure that has fueled questions about return on investment. Meta’s free cash flow is forecast to narrow to $10.85 billion this year, down from almost $44 billion in 2025, as it invests heavily to build an AI moat.

CFO Susan Li addressed some concerns directly in a March 2026 appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. Li described the company as "playing catch up" on compute capacity, and acknowledged that many of the new data centers being built won't come online until 2027 or later. "We are never a company that is not going to respond to the challenge at hand," Li said.

Meta Platforms Is Making a $9 Trillion Bet

The details embedded in the stock option plan are striking. For the first tranche of options to pay out, META stock would need to reach $1,116.08. That's an 88% jump from recent trading levels, implying a market capitalization of roughly $2.8 trillion. The next tranche requires a price of $1,393.87, while the highest target sits at $3,727.12, a price that “would make the company worth over $9 trillion,” per CNBC. For reference, Nvidia — currently the world's most valuable company — sits at about $4.1 trillion.

All of this has to happen within a five-year window, so the social media behemoth is making a massive bet. Executive packages are tied to future success, which will eventually benefit shareholders.

Out of the 56 analysts covering META stock, 46 analysts recommend a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and seven recommend a “Hold” rating. The average META stock price target is $864.23, implying 64% potential upside from current levels.

Meta's AI Overhaul Is the Real Story

To understand why Meta Platforms is doing this now, you have to look at what the company spent 2025 doing: tearing down and rebuilding its entire AI program. The release of its Llama 4 family of models failed to generate the excitement Meta had hoped for among outside developers.

On the Q4 earnings call, Zuckerberg described the current state of Meta's recommendation systems as “primitive compared to what will be possible soon,” and pledged that merging large language models with those systems would unlock a new era of personalized content and advertising. Li echoed that confidence, pointing to a 7% lift in organic content views on Facebook “resulting in the largest quarterly revenue impact from Facebook product launches in the past two years.”

The stock options, then, aren't just a retention tool. They're a signal. Meta is betting its leadership team will have a reason to cash them in — and that the company's AI transformation will be what gets them there.