AMD Stock Gets a Boost From Incoming CPU Price Hikes. Can it Touch $380 by 2027?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) hasn’t exactly had a smooth ride in 2026 so far. Despite its strong positioning in AI, the stock is still down roughly 4.85% year-to-date (YTD) and remains well below its 52-week high of $267.08, compared to the tech-led Nasdaq Composite Index ($NASX) fall of 7.89% YTD, as investors weigh valuation and competition risks in the semiconductor space. However, sentiment turned bullish when AMD surged 7.26% on March 25, following reports that AMD and Intel (INTC) plan to raise CPU prices by roughly 10% to 15%, signaling improving pricing power.

With price hikes expected to take effect in the coming months, revenue and margins could expand further in the upcoming quarters, strengthening the case for continued upside for the stock.

Can AMD stock touch its high price estimate of $380 by 2027?

A New Catalyst Emerges as Pricing Power Returns

Valued at $359.1 billion, AMD designs high-performance semiconductor chips that power computers, data centers, and AI systems. It makes CPUs (processors), GPUs (graphics chips), and AI accelerators used in data centers.

According to a recent report citing Nikkei Asia, AMD and Intel plan to increase CPU prices by roughly 10% to 15% on average. The report also claimed that some products may see even sharper price increases as supply restrictions and AI-driven demand force lead times up to eight to 12 weeks. These hikes may begin in March or April, with the impact visible in first-quarter results.

While Nvidia (NVDA) enjoys a first-mover advantage in AI GPUs and Intel was once the king of the CPU market, AMD’s execution in recent years has been equally impressive. In the fourth quarter, revenue climbed 34% year-over-year (YOY) to $10.3 billion, while net income climbed 40% to $1.53 per share. Gross margins expanded to 57% in the quarter. Its data center business continues to be its most powerful growth engine. The segment surged 39% YOY to a record $5.4 billion, owing to the rapid adoption of EPYC server CPUs and Instinct AI GPUs. AMD's fifth-generation EPYC CPUs now generate more than half of server sales. However, earlier generation CPUs still continue to be in high demand.

For the full year, revenue climbed 34% to $34.6 billion, with a 26% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $4.17. Hyperscalers have aggressively expanded deployments, launching over 500 AMD-powered instances in 2025 and bringing total EPYC cloud instances to approximately 1,600, a 50% increase YOY. While AMD has made a mark in the CPU space, its biggest opportunity lies in AI acceleration. AMD's Instinct GPUs for commercial workloads, combined with its ROCm software ecosystem, are helping to boost its competitive position against Nvidia.

Furthermore, AMD is making aggressive moves up the stack. Its enterprise AI suite, industry-specific solutions, and partnerships with companies such as Tata Consultancy Services highlight a trend away from hardware sales and toward full-stack AI capabilities. AMD's multi-generation relationship with OpenAI and Meta Platforms (META), which includes six gigawatts of GPU power, also signals the scale of demand AMD is targeting.

Looking ahead, its upcoming Venice CPUs and the MI500 series, built on a 2nm process with next-gen memory, are expected to increase AI compute power by 2027. AMD is forecasting its data center segment to grow at a blistering pace of over 60% annually in the next three to five years, with its AI business alone poised to scale into tens of billions in revenue by 2027. AMD ended the year strong on the balance sheet with $10.6 billion in cash.

CPU Price Hikes Could Be the Next Trigger

Given its strong product positioning and rising market share, AMD stands to profit from any industry-wide pricing revisions, which will enhance margins and earnings in the coming quarters.

Looking ahead to Q1 2026, AMD anticipates solid momentum with a 32% YOY revenue increase to $9.8 billion.

AMD’s earnings growth outlook looks staggering for the next two years. The consensus estimates are as follows:

Revenue is expected to increase by 34.3%, followed by a 59.1% increase in earnings to $6.64 per share in 2026.

Revenue is expected to increase by 43.4%, followed by a 61.9% increase in earnings to $10.75 per share in 2027.

Currently, AMD stock trades at a premium of 36.4 times forward 2026 earnings. With management targeting over 35% revenue CAGR and annual EPS exceeding $20 over the next few years, the earnings trajectory could justify significantly higher valuations. Analysts have assigned an average price target of $286.37, which is 40.5% above current levels. But, AMD high price target of $380, which implies the stock can rally by 86.5% from current levels.

The Key Takeaway

The bull case for AMD reaching $380 over the next 12 months hinges on sustained data center share gains, rapid scaling of its AI GPU business, and continued margin expansion over the next quarters. However, competition from Nvidia and Intel remains intense, and expectations are already high. If AMD’s execution continues at this pace and AI demand scales as expected, the stock reaching $380 by 2027 may not be as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Overall, Wall Street says AMD stock is a “Moderate Buy.” Of the 45 analysts covering the stock, 30 rate it a “Strong Buy,” two rate it as a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 rate it a “Hold.”