Cattle Trading Mixed on Thursday

Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures are down 45 to 55 cents at midday. Cash trade has been light with a few $234 sales. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,024 head offered, as bids were still $233-235 live and $368 in the beef. Feeder cattle futures are up 20 cents to $1.42 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 19 cents to $361.78 on March 24.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 10,691 MT of beef sold in the week ending on 3/19, well above last week. Shipments were a 3-week high at 14,486 MT.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel still an inverted $2.70. Choice boxes were down $1.06 to $390.63, while Select was $2.16 lower at $393.33. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter on Wednesday at 103,000 head, with the weekly total at 315,000 head. That was up 7,000 head from last week but 49,954 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $233.950, down $0.475,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $233.300, down $0.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $231.075, down $0.525,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $363.300, up $1.425

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $353.900, up $0.550