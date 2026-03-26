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Anavex Life Sciences Stock Is Deeply Oversold. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) stock crashed on March 25 after the company unexpectedly withdrew its marketing authorization application for blarcamesine in the European Union. 

The decision followed negative feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which indicated it would not issue a positive opinion for Alzheimer's treatment.

The cliff-dive pushed AVXL’s relative strength index (14-day) into the mid-20s, signaling deeply oversold conditions that often trigger a relief rally. 

Versus its year-to-date high, Anavex stock is now down nearly 50%. 

www.barchart.com

Why Did Anavex Stock Crash on Wednesday?

EU application withdrawal is a major setback for Anavex’s commercialization timeline. 

Investors had hoped that a European approval would provide the first regulatory green light for blarcamesine (ANAVEX 2-73), but EMA raised concern that the current data package is insufficient.

This means the company may have to conduct additional, costly clinical trials or perform complex analyses to satisfy regulators. 

For a clinical-stage biotech, a “no” from the EMA often foreshadows similar hurdles with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), casting a long shadow over the drug’s global revenue potential.

Together, these concerns resulted in a 35% decline in AVXL shares on Wednesday. 

Is It Worth Loading Up on AVXL Shares Here?

Despite this regulatory speed bump, the bull case for Anavex shares remains anchored by its strong balance sheet.

At the time of writing, the biotech firm has about $131 million in cash with no debt, sufficient to fund operations for over three years. 

Plus, the underlying Phase 2b/3 data for blarcamesine achieved a 36% improvement in symptoms and a notable reduction in brain atrophy — results that many analysts, including those at HCW, still view as transformative. 

For long-term investors, the current oversold conditions may, therefore, be a rare opportunity to invest in a company with a multi-disease pipeline that includes Parkinson’s and Rett syndrome. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Anavex Life Sciences

Investors could also take heart in the fact that the EU setback hasn’t made Wall Street throw in the towel on Anavex Life Sciences. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on AVXL stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean target of $22 signaling 9x potential over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVXL 2.87 +0.13 +4.74%
Anavex Lf SC

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