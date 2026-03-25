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Worried About Selling Your Home? A New Report from Redfin Just Flagged a ‘Record’ Gap Between Buyers and Sellers

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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House mortgage calculator savings by Boy Wirat via iStock
House mortgage calculator savings by Boy Wirat via iStock

The U.S. housing market has reached a historic tipping point. According to a recent Redfin report, the gap between those looking to sell a house and those ready to buy one has widened to its largest margin since 2013. 

With 630,000 more sellers than buyers currently active, the “lock-in effect” of low mortgage rates is finally shattering, flooding the market with inventory and handing buyers significant leverage for the first time in years. 

What the Redfin Report Suggests

Redfin’s latest figures reveal a market in flux, with 46.3% more sellers than buyers. 

This surplus isn’t just a minor fluctuation; it actually blows past the broker’s threshold for a buyer’s market — 10% — which the U.S. has maintained since last May. 

While the number of active buyers dipped by 2.4% in February to roughly 1.36 million, the seller pool remained robust at nearly 2 million, the report added. 

The imbalance is particularly pronounced in the South, where pandemic-era building booms have met high interest rates, leaving cities like Miami and Nashville with seller gluts exceeding 100%.

Meanwhile, northern pockets like Newark remain rare exceptions where demand still outpaces” supply. 

What It Means for Home Sellers

For homeowners planning to list, this Redfin report signals that the bidding-war era of 2022 is officially in the rearview mirror. 

Sellers in today’s environment must navigate a landscape where price growth has slowed to a crawl — just 0.3% in buyer-dominated zones — compared to the brisk gains seen in tighter markets. 

With more options on the table, buyers are no longer pressured to offer thousands over asking price or waive inspections. 

To succeed, sellers must now prioritize competitive pricing and polished presentations to stand out among the growing inventory. 

In 2026, negotiation is back on the table, and flexibility is now the most valuable asset for anyone looking to close a deal. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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