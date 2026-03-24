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Brace for a $14 Trillion ‘Debt Wave’: Why Apollo’s Chief Economist Is Warning of Major Changes Ahead for Investors

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Red down arrow inside of magnifier glass and USD dollar banknote_ Image by Dilok Klaisataporn via Shutterstock_
Red down arrow inside of magnifier glass and USD dollar banknote_ Image by Dilok Klaisataporn via Shutterstock_

Investors are facing a historic supply shock as a $14 trillion deluge of high-quality debt prepares to hit global markets over the next year. 

According to Apollo Global Chief Economist Torsten Slok, this unprecedented debt wave — fueled by massive U.S. government refinancing and a surge in corporate borrowing — is set to fundamentally shift the fixed-income landscape. 

As supply outpaces traditional demand, the era of cheap capital may be replaced by a high-stakes competition for investor dollars, Slok told clients in his latest research report. 

What’s Driving This Unprecedented Debt Wave

Slok attributed this $14 trillion debt wave primarily to a perfect storm of public and private sector needs. 

What anchors it is the U.S. Treasury — tasked with refinancing about $10 trillion in existing debt — while simultaneously funding a $2 trillion budget deficit. 

However, the pressure isn’t solely sovereign; corporate hyperscalers and tech firms more broadly are stepping up as well. 

Slok sees gross investment-grade corporate issuance to hit $2 trillion this year as companies race to fund artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and digital expansion. 

This saturation forces a mechanical shift in market dynamics, where the sheer volume of “paper” begins to dictate price, he noted. 

Here’s What It Means for Investors in 2026

For investors, this supply-heavy environment signals a definitive end to the low-rate comfort zone.

As the market struggles to absorb $14 trillion in bonds, the natural consequence is upward pressure on Treasury yields and a widening of credit spreads. 

Investors are not just passive participants anymore; they’re in a strong position now to demand higher compensation (yield) to take on this growing supply. 

This creates a crowding-out effect where even high-quality corporate borrowers must offer more attractive terms to compete with government debt. 

For the stock market, all of this could mean squeezed valuations as rising Treasury yields often act like gravity on equity prices — the higher they go, the harder it is for stocks to attract new capital. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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